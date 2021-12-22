 Skip to main content
UNL Extension Master Gardener classes resume starting Jan. 11
Nebraska Extension Master Gardener classes start up again Jan. 11. Classes will be taught in person at the Extension Office in North Platte and online.

Gardening enthusiasts can participate by attending individual classes without extra commitment to the program for a nominal fee for the entire series.

Individuals who would like to participate in the entire workshop series and become a Nebraska Extension Master Gardener may register for the entire series. This registration fee includes the Master Gardener manuals, state dues, an official Master Gardener shirt and name badge.

For more information, email dlott2@unl.edu, or call the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683.

