Home Instead receives Caring Star award

Reviews by families being served by Home Instead of North Platte have earned the senior home care company Caring Star status for 2021 by caring.com. The awards are based on customer reports over the previous year. Only one other home care agency in Nebraska won the award this year — the Home Instead office in Bellevue.

This is the fourth year in a row the North Platte business has been named a Caring Star which earned them Super Star status — a rating given to agencies who have earned the award at least two years in a row. It is the only home care agency in Nebraska on the Super Star list. Caring.com began awarding its Caring Star award in 2017 and the North Platte agency has won it every year since.

“It means so much that this award is based on reviews from families we have served. It was earned by our caregivers and office staffers who go to work each day and make a difference in the lives of the clients and families we care for,” said Mary Jo Chatelain, who owns the business along with her husband, Steve. “We are so proud to work alongside all of them.”