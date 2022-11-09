Home preserving game animals

Hunting of animals and birds this time of year is exciting. Nutritionally, game animals are an excellent protein source and can present a great economical choice for many families.

Wild game that is properly handled in the field, correctly cooled and cooked can produce a wonderful addition to family celebrations, Nebraska Extension said in a press release. Wild meat is perishable, so food safety steps must be followed earlier than with domestic meats.

Wild game can be refrigerated or frozen as whole meat cuts or sausage as well as preserved by canning, curing or drying.

Follow specific steps to assuring you have a safe, edible product to eat. These safety steps must start in the field. Contaminating the carcass is the most common error made by hunters. The following steps should be following to prevent contamination:

The carcass should be dressed as soon as possible.

Wear disposable gloves while handling the deer.

Use clean water, premoistened wipes, or alcohol swabs to clean the knife frequently or between cuts to avoid dragging bacteria into the meat.

Place the deer on its back, elevate its front legs, and spread its hind legs. Support the carcass in this position with rocks or sticks.

Cut around the anus to loosen the bung so it will come out when the entrails are removed. Tying off the bung with rope, cord, or rubber bands will prevent feces from contacting the carcass during removal.

Using a clean knife, cut along the midline from the breastbone to the genitals. Make the cut by lifting the skin and muscle together.

Avoid cutting the paunch and intestines; bacteria associated with foodborne illness may be found in these organs.

If the organs smell offensive or exhibit greenish discharge, black blood, or blood clots in the muscle, do not consume meat from this carcass. Discard the carcass properly.

Cut the diaphragm free from the rib cage.

Cut the windpipe and gullet at the base of the throat.

Pull out the lungs, heart, and entrails. Place variety meats in a plastic storage bag and store on ice or refrigerate as soon as possible.

Remove all visible dirt, feces, hair, and bloodshot areas.

Wipe out the cavity with individual paper towels. Prop the cavity open with a clean stick or hang the carcass to aid in air circulation.

If you wash the cavity with water, dry the area quickly to prevent spoilage.

To prevent bacterial growth, quickly cool the carcass to 35 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

After cleaning the cavity, you can place ice or snow sealed in plastic storage bags and pack them in the cavity. Secure the bags in place by tying the cavity shut with rope or cord.

Keep the carcass out of direct sunlight and allow for adequate air circulation.

The hide should be left on the carcass during transport to protect the meat from contamination and to prevent it from drying out.

Keep the carcass cool during transport. Keep it out of sunlight. Do not tie the deer across the hood or roof of a car. Do not put a deer in the trunk while it's still warm. Allow for adequate air circulation.