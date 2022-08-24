Homestead National Historical Park hosting Living History Extravaganza

BEATRICE — Experience history with the Living History Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 3, at Homestead National Historical Park, 8523 NE-4, Beatrice.

Historic chore demonstrations and crafts will be led by volunteers, the historical park said in a press release.

Hands-on crafts will include button toys and cornhusk dolls on the back patio of the Heritage Center. Blue Valley Antique Club members will disk and drill the Heritage Center’s demonstration field with old farm equipment.

Visitors will get an opportunity to personally experience a long-forgotten sports heritage by joining in short, informal, 19th-century cricket games that American cricket player and historian Tom Melville will be conducting throughout the day.

Historic tales will come to life with reenactments in the Heritage Center Theater. At 1 p.m., Bill Hayes will perform as a Civil War veteran who homesteaded, and at 11 a.m. Nolan Sump will perform as a historic governor from Kansas.

For more information, contact Homestead National Park at 402-223-3514. For more information on available accommodations, contact accessibility coordinator Amber Kirkendall at 402-223-3514.