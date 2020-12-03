Homestead National Monument seeking Artist in Residence applicants

BEATRICE — Homestead National Monument of America is looking for practicing artists wanting to find inspiration from cultural and natural resources in 2021.

To apply for the monument’s Artist in Residence program, , visit go.nps.gov/homesteadair and follow the application requirements. The deadline for accepting applications is Jan. 31, 2021, via mail or email. For applications to be considered they must be postmarked or received via email on or before this date. Artists will be notified of selections by the first week of March.

Artists can be fine art painters, sculptors, fine art photographers, performers, writers, video/filmmakers, composers, etc. These artists will channel their individual talent into one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the homestead story and park environment.

“Our Artist in Residence program has provided artists in a variety of media the opportunity to spend time at Homestead. They have created spectacular works of art for all our visitors to enjoy,” said Superintendent Mark Engler, “We look forward to encouraging their creativity with our powerful story and magnificent natural resources.”

Artists have been intimately tied to national parks since the 19th century, when painters such as Thomas Moran documented the majestic landscapes of the American West. These artists played a crucial role in stimulating the establishment, visitation, and appreciation of these national parks. Today, artists still find inspiration in national parks and make meaningful connections to the Nation’s special places.