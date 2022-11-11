Honey locust is Tree of the Season

The Willey family at 520 W. Fourth St. loves that the tiny leaves of the honey locust tree in their front yard don't accumulate and need to be raked. The family's tree was named Tree of the Season by the North Platte Tree Board. Honey locust trees retain their leaves well into November and turn a rich shade of yellow. It can blow and snow, but the leaves cling to their branches well into November. Honey Locust trees are hardy in planting zones 4 through 9. They reach heights of up to 80 feet at maturity. They have an irregularly shaped, more open canopy. Some cultivars produce few seed pods, making them a good choice for lawns.