Honor Society inducts Central Community College students

GRAND ISLAND — Thirty-one Central Community College students at the Grand Island Campus and Kearney Center have been inducted into the Alpha Tau Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Individuals selected as members are recognized for their academic excellence, good character and citizenship. To obtain membership, students must be enrolled in a two-year college with at least a 3.5 grade-point average. A 3.25 GPA is required to maintain membership.
New members from the area are:
Broken Bow
Alesha Hall.
Cozad
Chelsea Land, Paw Moo and Brianda Prado.
Elwood
Crystal Byrns.
Lexington
Rebecca Godfrey.