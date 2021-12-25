Hot Tub Brokers changes ownership

McCook celebrated a successful business transition as Jody and Wayne Stewart recently purchased Hot Tub Brokers from Blaine and Ann Budke. Jody has been the general manager of the business for the last 10 years, according to a press release.

Blaine Budke has been selling hot tubs for the last 20 years and built the business into a regional destination business with a 6,000-square-foot store to display a variety of choices. Hot Tub Brokers carries everything from two- to three-person hot tubs up to eight- to nine-person tubs, along with above ground swimming pools, BBQ islands, fireplaces and fire pits the release said.

Budke was ready to retire and had the business listed for sale. It turns out, the person most qualified to purchase and take over the business was his general manager, Jody Stewart.

“Jody knows the business inside and out and a large part of our success is the work she’s done,” Budke said. “I’m thrilled that she and her husband Wayne are excited about becoming owners, so I have a little more time to play.”