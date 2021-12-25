Hot Tub Brokers changes ownership

McCook celebrated a successful business transition as Jody and Wayne Stewart recently purchased Hot Tub Brokers from Blaine and Ann Budke. Jody has been the general manager of the business for the last 10 years, according to a press release.
Blaine Budke has been selling hot tubs for the last 20 years and built the business into a regional destination business with a 6,000-square-foot store to display a variety of choices. Hot Tub Brokers carries everything from two- to three-person hot tubs up to eight- to nine-person tubs, along with above ground swimming pools, BBQ islands, fireplaces and fire pits the release said.
Budke was ready to retire and had the business listed for sale. It turns out, the person most qualified to purchase and take over the business was his general manager, Jody Stewart.
“Jody knows the business inside and out and a large part of our success is the work she’s done,” Budke said. “I’m thrilled that she and her husband Wayne are excited about becoming owners, so I have a little more time to play.”
“It is a risk, but one we’re excited to take,” Stewart said. “We’ve built the business to be the premier hot tub store in a 2-hour radius and we know the support is there to continue to see the success the business has had.”
Part of the purchase included financing from the City of McCook Growth Fund, funded through the LB 840, ¼% sales tax. The fund is used to provide gap financing for business transitions and new business start ups. McCook Economic Development Corporation administer the City of McCook Growth Fund and loan program.
MEDC Executive Director Andy Long is thrilled they were able to be a part of this transition.
“We’re in the mission of creating and retaining jobs. There’s a generation of business owners retiring, and it is great when we can help a new owner purchase an existing business to keep the jobs and retail sales in the community,” Long said.
Hot Tub Brokers is open 9 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. 2 p.m. on Saturday and is located at 210 W. Third St. If you have questions about financing a new business or business transition, contact MEDC at 308-345-1200.