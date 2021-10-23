How children learn about money

Be reassuring when talking to children about money.

If they discover the house they live in is not completely paid for, they may worry. Assure them the family is able to make the monthly payments and they will not be out in the street by morning.

Learning by doing

Ideas for actual activities to be done with children to help them learn about using money. Choose activities appropriate for the child’s age and current interest:

» Play store. Use play money and “price” a variety of items to help children practice using money.

» Make three banks from jars, boxes or other containers. One bank would be for money to share, a second for cash to spend and a third for savings.

» Develop a simple savings plan for something they wish to buy.

» Comparison-shop together for an item they want to buy or for a major item for the family.

» Allow children to make simple cash transactions at the store. Talk about the experience after they are done.

Making a money plan