How children learn about money

Research has shown children learn the most about money from their parents. They watch parents spend or save money every day (observation). They also hear their parents talk about money either directly or indirectly (talking it over). And children learn about money by using it themselves (learning by doing).
The Lincoln County Extension with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln offers the following ideas for helping kids become fiscally responsible.
Observation
Watching their parents and other adults, help children understand how their parents feel about money.
In turn, this influences how children feel about money.
Do parents spend all their money before it’s earned? If so, this may make it hard to teach children about limited resources, planning for spending and the value of saving.
Or do parents save every cent they earn? This attitude may make it hard for children to see that money is a tool, not a goal in and of itself and can make it difficult for children to spend even for necessities.
Talking it over
It is important to discuss the family’s financial situation with children at a level appropriate for their age.
Encourage children to participate in family financial discussions. Communicate about money one-on-one as the opportunity comes up. Remember kids live in the present.
Be reassuring when talking to children about money.
If they discover the house they live in is not completely paid for, they may worry. Assure them the family is able to make the monthly payments and they will not be out in the street by morning.
Learning by doing
Ideas for actual activities to be done with children to help them learn about using money. Choose activities appropriate for the child’s age and current interest:
» Play store. Use play money and “price” a variety of items to help children practice using money.
» Make three banks from jars, boxes or other containers. One bank would be for money to share, a second for cash to spend and a third for savings.
» Develop a simple savings plan for something they wish to buy.
» Comparison-shop together for an item they want to buy or for a major item for the family.
» Allow children to make simple cash transactions at the store. Talk about the experience after they are done.
Making a money plan
A money plan is a good way to teach children how to plan for where money comes from, where it’s going and how to meet their goals based upon their values.
To make a money plan, have a child answer these questions:
» What are my goals? What do I need and want?
» How much will it cost to meet those needs and goals?
» How long will it take to save the money I need to reach my goals?
» How much money will go to spending, sharing and saving?
