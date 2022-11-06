How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency

I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back.

We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.

It wasn’t long ago that Nebraska, and Lincoln County in particular, was touted as the place to go turkey hunting in the United States due to the high numbers of turkeys that hunters might see. How things in the wildlife world can change quickly?

That being said, we still have plenty of birds in the region to hunt. Nebraska’s fall turkey hunting season runs until Jan. 31, 2023. It is one of our longest hunting seasons, but I understand this will change next year.

Both the number of turkeys you can legally take and the season length will be reduced. I guess now is an “enjoy it while you can” scenario.

For the last couple of seasons I have been lucky enough to develop a relationship with some landowners in the Sandhills about 20 miles north of town. The wide-open spaces of the Sandhills are not what you would think of as prime turkey habitat, but there are birds there — not a lot — but a huntable population.

Nebraska’s fall turkey season allows you to take two turkeys of either sex on a permit, and you can buy two permits.

Since I’m not hunting a big tom at this time of year, I often choose to try out a new shotgun or ammunition, hunt with a vintage shotgun or test a shotgun I’ve refurbished.

This hunt was with a vintage Model 185 Mossberg bolt action 20 gauge that I picked up via an auction in Ohio. I was told it had been standing in the back of closet for the last 65 years.

I bet if you look back through your family’s hunting history you will find an old bolt action shotgun somewhere. They were “work guns” — inexpensive, reliable and provided the shooter with three shots when much of the market was dominated by double barrels.

Mossberg began the bolt-action shotgun concept in 1933. The Model 185 20-gauge I used was made from 1948 to 1964 and was equipped with a factory installed C-Lect choke that is adjustable with a few turns from cylinder bore to full choke. You don’t see many of these guns around today.

In my years of hunting I have found that landowners and sheriff deputies are the best sources of reconnaissance you can get for hunting.

The landowners obviously know their land and no one else covers and sees more of the countryside than deputies on patrol.

This is how I originally found this area to hunt. I’ve been talking with the landowners regularly and learned that they had several groups of turkeys they saw routinely.

One particular group was made up of a mature hen and her poults from this year’s hatch. Those birds are almost full grown now. They are the teenagers from last spring’s hatch. The group totaled about nine birds.

Turkeys will follow a set routine that stays very consistent until the birds are pressured. Predators or human activities in their area will cause them to change their daily patterns.

The landowners had been watching this particular family group for a couple months and they were seen twice a day in a pasture east of the homestead.

More critical to predicting where I could ambush them was that this same group tended to stop by a certain stock tank in the evening before going to roost.

Surface water is a rare commodity in parts of the Sandhills and not only cattle use stock tanks. I knew where I needed to be.

From hunting this area before, I knew where the stock tank the landowners mentioned was and I knew there were some cedars trees nearby that I could tuck myself into and still have a shot. That was my hunt plan.

Last Sunday afternoon I got to the place I wanted to hunt about 3 p.m. The landowners had told me that the afternoon routine was that the birds leisurely fed through the pasture and stopped by the stock tank between 4 and 6 p.m. almost every day.

I got myself situated in the cedar trees and next to a stack of fence posts and some firewood the landowner had begun to pile up in the area. It made a good blind. I got comfortable and waited.

I got up to stretch about two hours into my wait and noticed movement several hundred yards away. A turkey stood up and flapped its wings and that movement caught my eye.

Over the next hour I kept track of the bird’s movement. It was the hen and poults family group. Eventually the birds intersected a fence line that ran right to the stock tank.

I glanced at my watch and it was 5:10 p.m. and the turkeys were still coming my way. By 5:35 p.m. all the turkeys were perched on the rim of the stock tank and drinking. They were about 25 yards away from me.

I could have taken a shot then, but I did not want to put any pellets in the side of the stock tank or any of the other equipment that was just down range. I had my shotgun up and aimed, but waited.

A couple birds got their fill of water and hopped off the tank and moved to my right. There was an acre or so of timber northwest of me and that is where I figured they would go to roost. Within a few seconds all the other birds were on the ground and moving toward the roost area.

I began to focus a little more precisely with my aim and noticed that two birds were going to line up in my sights as they walked by. I waited a few more seconds and pulled the trigger. Two birds went down with one No. 6 load of shot from my 20-gauge. That is a pretty efficient way to hunt turkeys.

November weather

Firearm deer season is six days away. Every deer hunter I know is wondering about the weather.

Here is a peek at what I can find right now for the opening weekend: The Old Farmer’s Almanac overall says November temperatures will generally be near or below average across much of the country east of the Rockies. That includes Nebraska.

The NOAA weather app I use on my phone says that opening weekend will be partly sunny with highs in the 40s and down into the higher teens overnight. Not too bad, but I’d like to see it a little colder during the day.

Landowner request

I had a reader contact me and ask if I knew of a place where his granddaughter might be able to harvest a deer during the upcoming firearms season.

Due to her school schedule she is only able to hunt the last weekend of the season and would be perfectly happy shooting a doe if allowed.

Anyone who might have an extra deer that a young hunter could take off your ground please let me know.