Presented by Deb Carpenter-Nolting and Lyn Messersmith, the event will feature stories, songs and poems about women who left footprints on history by stepping out of place. These include female stagecoach robber Pearl Hart, Nebraska author Mari Sandoz and Nebraska legend Tad Lucas, lady bronc rider.

This is the first in HN’s new “Curiosity Connections” series to celebrate the HN Speakers Bureau. The bureau has been the mainstay of HN’s programming for 40 years and provides communities across the state with engaging speakers who spark learning and discussion in schools, libraries, senior centers and other venues. Historians, scholars, and other experts offer more than 250 different humanities programs. Any nonprofit organization may apply to host a Speakers Bureau program for a very low cost. For more information, go to humaitiesnebraska.org.