Humanties Nebraska sets Oct. 1 deadline for more pandemic grant applications

Humanities Nebraska will again be accepting grant applications until Oct. 1 from Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations for pandemic relief funds, according to a Humanities Nebraska press release.
Funding for these grants has been provided by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in an unprecedented special distribution designed to help support Nebraska’s arts and humanities organizations by keeping their doors open and staff employed, while investing in delivering programming in innovative ways.
Nebraska Cultural Endowment funds are distributed to their two member partners, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council.
These two organizations in turn provide funding to arts and humanities organizations across the state. Humanities Nebraska will manage distributions of $150,000.
Eligible organizations include non-profits with 501(c) status, public institutions of higher education, state and local government agencies, and federally recognized Native American tribal governments.
Those who apply to Humanities Nebraska for these grants must demonstrate that a commitment to public humanities is a significant component of the organization’s overall mission.
The National Endowment for the Humanities has defined the humanities as including (but not limited to) history, literature, languages, jurisprudence, philosophy, comparative religion, archaeology, ethics, the social sciences when they employ humanistic perspectives, and the history, theory, and criticism of the arts.
Eligible organizations may request up to $10,000 in unrestricted funding to assist with programs, retention of staff, and general operating support during the COVID-19 crisis.
Based on the number of applications expected, awards will generally be made in the range of $1,000 to $5,000, depending on organizational budget size, but in some circumstances may be higher. This grant does not require a match or cost-share.
Organizations can view the official grant guidelines and apply online at humanitiesnebraska.org by the Oct. 1 deadline.
