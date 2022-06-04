 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hunter education courses are available through Game and Parks

It may not feel like it, but hunting seasons are less than three months away. Early summer is the time to start thinking about obtaining hunter education certification.

In Nebraska, firearm hunter education is required for anyone age 12 to 29 hunting any species with a firearm, air gun or muzzleloader. Bowhunter education is required for anyone age 12 to 29 hunting deer, antelope, elk or bighorn sheep with archery equipment. People must be at least 11 to take any of Nebraska hunter education course.

There are two Hunter Education options:

» Traditional classroom courses: Firearm, bowhunter and combination firearm/bowhunter courses are available.

» Online courses: Combination firearm/bowhunter and bowhunter courses are available. Youth ages 11 to 15 must attend a hunt safe session following completion of the online course to receive certificates. Those 16 and older receive certificates following completion of the online course; for them, taking the hunt safe session is optional.

More information can be found at huntsafenebraska.org.

