Hunters Helping the Hungry meat processors accepting deer donations

Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations around the state, Nebraska Game and Parks said in a press release.

The participating meat processors are:

  • Amherst — Belschner Custom Meats.
  • Norfolk — R&M Meats.
  • North Platte — Kelley’s Custom Pack.
  • Table Rock — Den’s Country Meats.
  • Franklin — Franklin Locker.
  • Ulysses — The Butchery.
  • Lindsay — Melcher’s Locker.

Due to staffing difficulties, many processors are not accepting deer this year, so hunters should call to check availability before hunting. This includes non-HHH processors.

Hunters pay no processing costs for deer accepted by processors for this donation-driven program.

The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need.

Hunters should first talk with processors but may keep antlers, head and cape and donate the rest of the deer. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

Learn more about the program and how to support it at outdoornebraska.org/hhh or contact program coordinator Jamalee Scaggs at 402 471-5430 or jamalee.scaggs@nebraska.gov.

