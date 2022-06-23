Husker-developed video game makes player ‘Prairie Protector’

LINCOLN — More than two years in, Jenny Keshwani has cleared countless prairie acres of the eastern red cedar tree.

The invasive species, dubbed the “green glacier” for the way it has overrun native grasslands throughout much of the Great Plains, is now threatening to do the same in Nebraska. So Keshwani has taken up the ax, chainsaw, bulldozer and, when she has enough coins, controlled burns of purging fire to obliterate the menace.

Now high schoolers across the Cornhusker State are joining Keshwani in lifting a finger for the cause — eradicating swarms of pixelated evergreens from a screen via the click of a mouse.

That’s the charge presented in “Prairie Protector,” a computer game conceived by University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty and developed by Husker undergrads from the School of Computing, Department of Biological Systems Engineering and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts. The game’s simple 2D graphics and gameplay mechanics belie a grander vision: spreading the word about an invader that is endangering native plant and animal species, the livelihoods of ranchers, even the financial security of Nebraska’s public schools.

“It gives students a really tangible way to see the impact on their own environment,” said Keshwani, an associate professor of biological systems engineering and science literacy specialist with Nebraska Extension. “When we’ve talked to students after they’ve played “Prairie Protector,” they start noticing (that), yeah, there is invasive red cedar all over the place. It wasn’t there a few years ago, but now it is.”

As little as a few years ago, eastern red cedar was a stranger to Keshwani, too. But her expertise in translating university research for K-12 audiences brought her to the attention of Dirac Twidwell, an associate professor of agronomy and horticulture who has spent years studying and working to slow the spread of the invasive species. Keshwani agreed to join The Prairie Project, a multi-state research, education and outreach effort aimed at mitigating threats to the grasslands of the Southern Great Plains.

While doing their homework on eastern red cedar, Keshwani and colleague Erin Ingram came across a blog post that compared its encroachment to the 1978 arcade classic Space Invaders.

Inspired, she was soon partnering with a group of five Husker students led by Conner Lunn, a recent Nebraska graduate, to develop a game that instead had players fighting off a terrestrial invader.

In the course of their research, Twidwell and his colleagues had developed mathematical models of eastern red cedar’s spread that Keshwani and the students used to calibrate the pace of its propagation in the game. That research likewise led the team to implement three stages of invasion, only the latter two of which can drop seeds — making them strategic targets for players looking to stop the spread.

“Anytime we develop a game, we want to make sure it’s true to the science,” Keshwani said.

The science also helped the team decide on the type and effectiveness of treatment methods included in the game. Hand-cutting with an ax keeps young trees from growing into mature, seed-producing ones, whereas bulldozing can clear out those mature specimens or even an entire woodland. But none of those mechanical methods can delay the sprouting of new eastern red cedar. Controlled burns, meanwhile, will stymie new growth for at least a few rounds, giving players valuable time to start clearing other areas of the map.

“The challenge was just having the right balance of complexity, as well as something that students could really understand,” Keshwani said. “This system is very complex, but we were able to simplify it to: You have trees, and you have tools, and you’re trying to (eliminate) those trees, but they’re spreading seemingly randomly and quickly across the landscape.”