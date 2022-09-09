Husker Harvest Days includes free trees and water testing

LINCOLN — Questions about trees, erosion, drought or water quality? Stop in to visit with Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts during Husker Harvest Days Tuesday through Thursday in Grand Island.

“This is a great opportunity for producers to meet with conservation agencies all in one place and learn more about cost-share programs that can benefit their operation and Nebraska’s natural resources,” said Orval Gigstad, president of the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts.

Located in the Natural Resources Hub (39E), Nebraska’s NRDs are stationed with various organizations that offer conservation assistance, cost-share opportunities and producer programs, the association said in a press release.

Attendees can visit with the Nebraska Forest Service, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, The Nature Conservancy and Central Platte NRD’s Native Prairie and Pollination Awareness Program.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Water Well Standards Program will also be on site to provide free water testing to screen for nitrate in minutes. Private well owners should bring a cup-size sample of water in a clean container.

In addition, the Natural Resources Districts will announce three individuals to induct into the NRD Hall of Fame during a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Hospitality Tent Stage (SE Quadrant, No. 33). These Hall of Fame inductees have made significant contributions to protect our state’s natural resources through the NRDs. Hall of Fame categories include:

Natural Resources District Board Member.

Natural Resources District Employee.

Natural Resources District Supporter.

During the three-day event, Husker Harvest attendees also will receive a free Colorado Blue Spruce tree seedling from the NRD Conservation Tree Program.

All 23 Nebraska NRDs administer tree planting programs to provide trees and shrubs for local landowners. Each district varies, but possible services include planting, weed barrier installation or weed control, and drip irrigation.

Free prairie grass seed will also be available as part of the Native Prairie and Pollinator Awareness Project.

For more information on the Conservation Tree Program and other conservation resources, go to nrdnet.org.

Throughout 2022, the NRDs will commemorate breakthroughs and achievements in conservation for their 50th anniversary. To join in the celebration and follow the Natural Resources Districts’ special activities throughout 2022, visit nrdnet.org and follow #Since1972 on social media.