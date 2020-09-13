LINCOLN — Husker Harvest Days and Nebraska Extension are inviting people to participate in the Farm Progress Virtual Experience Sept. 15-17, where usual best of show exhibitors will merge into a virtual experience.
“Knowledge that Helps Cultivate Opportunities,” is the theme of Nebraska Extension’s program this year and will highlight topics in the areas of:
» Reproduction and nutrition strategies in cattle, presented by UNL Beef Systems.
» Soil health management practices, presented by the Cover Crop/Soil Health Team.
» Water management decisions, presented by the Irrigation and Water Utilization Team.
» Utilizing agriculture technologies on farms to improve productivity, profitability, and sustainability, presented by the Precision Agriculture Team.
» Pest management and pesticide application practices, presented by the Pest Management Team.
» Farm financials education and analysis for successful operations, presented by the Department of Agricultural Economics.
» Environmental impacts, presented by Community Environment.
To learn more about topics being presented by Nebraska Extension at Husker Harvest Days this year, visit extension.unl.edu.
