Hybrid workshop begins Aug. 10

LINCOLN — A three day workshop, “Designing, Implementing and Managing a Breeding Program for Hybrid Crops,” sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 10 to 12. Instructors are Blaine Johnson, agronomy and horticulture adjunct professor and lecturer, and Keith Boldman, research scientist at Corteva Agriscience.

The workshop will be available for either in-person or online participation via Zoom. For those attending in-person, the workshop will be held in 280 Plant Sciences Hall on the university’s East Campus.

Centered around designing and managing a hybrid breeding program, the workshop will focus on the decisions that must be made when managing a breeding pipeline that results in the release or commercialization of a hybrid cultivar. Strategies for managing an effective and efficient hybrid breeding program under the restrictions of resource limitations will be the focus but will always consider the underlying genetic principles. The workshop will reflect a strong influence of applied hybrid breeding from an industry perspective.