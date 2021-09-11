‘I believe’ campaign helps fund area FFA

Ten years ago the Nebraska Future Farmers of America Foundation “I Believe in the Future of Ag” campaign began to serve as an outlet for local FFA chapters across the state to receive donations for innovative projects in their classrooms, leadership programming, community service projects and field trips to advance agriculture education in their schools.

“I Believe in the Future of Ag” started in the northeastern part of the state with a couple of corporate partners that wanted a way to support local chapters in their territory, and state programming. The program turned into more with the addition of an educational advertising campaign and statewide presence in fall 2011, according to a press release.

The campaign has grown throughout the years. The first year of the program going statewide in 2011-12, nearly $57,400 was donated to local chapters with 68 chapters participating. These local chapter donations were received by chapters sending out letters with the I Believe donation cards, receiving donations online and other fundraising ways. By the 2015-16 year, the chapters received over $300,700 in local donations to their chapters with 74 chapters participating. Then in 2019-20, nearly $370,000 was donated to local chapters with 144 chapters participating in the campaign.