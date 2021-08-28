IANR receives record research funding

LINCOLN — The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska has continued its upward trajectory in securing research funding for critical projects despite the pandemic.

IANR faculty teams were awarded $64 million in externally-sponsored research grants and contracts for the 2021 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30. This is the highest dollar amount in research funding that IANR has received in a single year, topping the institute’s previous high of $59.9 million in 2020. Dollars awarded for sponsored research have increased in IANR at an annual rate of 4.8% since fiscal year 2012, and the number of active externally-sponsored awards increased to over 470 during the 2021 fiscal year.

About 80% of the funding came from federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Industry partners, state agencies and commodity boards contributed to 20% of the total funding.