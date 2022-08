Sharon Wiese of Lake Barrington, Illinois, will be the featured speaker at the Tuesday Christian Women's Brunch.

The brunch starts at 9:15 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.

Sherri Weatherly will speak about skin care in the special feature and Carol and John Townsend will provide music.

Cost is $6 per person, and the meeting is nondenominational.

To reserve a seat, contact Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081 by Friday.