Immersive demonstrations planned for Nebraska Soybean Management Field Days August 9 to 12

The 2022 Soybean Management Field Days are set for August 9 to 12. This year’s event features more demonstration-based presentations and added opportunities for interactive discussion. Growers will also have opportunities to get questions answered, according to a press release.

The field days bring research-based information to growers to help improve soybean profitability. Local and global issues that are important to farmers will also be addressed. Attendees can learn about the various Nebraska Soybean Board checkoff dollar research, marketing and education efforts.

Presented by the NSB and Nebraska Extension, the field days begin with 9 a.m. registration and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Free registration is available the day of the event.

The event consists of four stops across the state, each with demonstration plots, lunch and time for questions. Dates and locations are:

Aug. 9: Toepfer Farms, Blue Hill.

Aug. 10: Greg Greving Farm, Central City.

Aug. 11: Daryl Obermeyer Farm, Brownville.

Aug. 12: Method Farms, Decatur.

University specialists, educators and industry consultants will cover:

Soybean disease management.

Irrigation management (Blue Hill, Central City and Decatur).

Cover crops (Brownville).

Weed management.

Ag economics.

Precision ag.

Biodiesel and renewable diesel.

“The Nebraska Soybean Board looks forward to another road trip across Nebraska providing helpful information and demonstrations to our producers to utilize on their farms,” said Scott Ritzman, NSB executive director. “It’s an excellent way to provide unbiased research that hopefully impacts their bottom line.”

University of Nebraska-Lincoln agronomists, plant disease experts and insect specialists will be available to address questions. Participants can bring unknown crop problems for complimentary identification.

According to Nebraska Extension educator Aaron Nygren, “This is an excellent opportunity to gather and discuss soybean production practices that are important to your operation with other farmers and University of Nebraska specialists and educators.”

For more information about the field days and maps to sites, go to enrec.unl.edu/soydays, or call the soybean board at 402-441-3240 or Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030.