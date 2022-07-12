Imperial couple part of journalism HOF class

LINCOLN — An Imperial couple is among six inductees into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame. The class will be inducted Oct. 22 at The Graduate Hotel, 141 N. 9th St., Lincoln.

2022 inductees are Tim Anderson, associate professor emeritus, UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications; John Bender, associate dean and journalism professor, UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications; Lee Ostdiek, former editor of the Blue Hill Leader; Russ and Lori Pankonin, former co-publishers of the Imperial Republican, Grant Tribune-Sentinel and Wauneta Breeze; and Tom Southard (posthumously), longtime sports writer for the Kimball Western Nebraska Observer.

Russ and Lori Pankonin are the first husband and wife team to be inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame.

The Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Nebraska Press Association and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications. This award honors those distinguished persons who have made significant contributions to journalism in their communities, the state, or the nation.

Since the first Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame ceremony in 1975, 118 honorees have been inducted.

Russ Pankonin grew up on a farm in rural Grant, graduated from Perkins County High School and earned a business degree from Kearney State College in 1980.

Lori Pankonin grew up in Imperial, graduated from Chase County High School and earned a business degree from Kearney State College in 1981. The couple joined Lori’s Johnson family newspaper business as co-publishers of the Wauneta Breeze in 1982.

The Pankonins worked as a team their entire 39-year journalism careers, with Russ focused on news/editorial and sales while Lori worked on news/editorial and handled the business office.

They established themselves early on as active leaders and members of their community. Both wrote personal columns throughout their careers (“Shootin’ the Breeze” and “Another Perspective”), creating a sense of connection with their readers.

Russ also wrote lead editorials for the newspapers, first in Wauneta, and later in Imperial and Grant, winning several Nebraska Press Association awards for his editorial writing.

After 15 years in Wauneta, Russ and Lori moved to Imperial with their daughters to take leadership roles with Johnson Publications, Inc., which they purchased with Lori’s sister, Brenda Brandt, from Lori’s parents, Loral and Elna Johnson, in 1999.

This broadened their roles as co-owners to include oversight of four newspapers, including The Imperial Republican, Wauneta Breeze, Grant Tribune-Sentinel and The Holyoke Enterprise.

All four newspapers were printed in Imperial, where press operations also included a diverse commercial printing business.

Russ and Lori served as co-publishers in Imperial, Grant and Wauneta, while Brenda Brandt was publisher in Holyoke, until they sold Johnson Publications in November 2021.