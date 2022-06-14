Improvement Fund grant intent letters sought

Since its inception in 2006, the Improvement Fund of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitor’s Bureau has awarded more than $2.5 million to Lincoln County organizations for brick-and-mortar improvements and expansions to local attractions and visitor services. The Improvement Fund process is governed by the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

Due to the overwhelming number of applicants seeking these funds, the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee has implemented an intent to apply requirement to the application process, the organization said in a press release.

An “intent to apply” letter must be sent to the NP/LCVB by July 1, stating an estimate of the amount to be requested in the grant application, the total project cost, a brief description of the proposed project and the organizations involved in the project. For those projects given approval to submit a full application, the application will be made available immediately upon approval, and the due date is Sept. 30. Organizations that do not submit an intent to apply are not eligible for submitting an application for improvement funds. Qualified organizations are 501(c)(3), not-for-profit or divisions of local government.

Following a review of the intent to apply, the staff of the NP/LCVB will schedule a meeting with potential applicants to discuss the project and determine if it is eligible for funding under the guidelines of the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

For more information, contact Lisa Burke or Amanda Connick at the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, 101 Halligan Drive, at 308-532-4729, lburke@visitnorthplatte.com or aconnick@visitnorthplatte.com.