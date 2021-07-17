 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Innocents Society, Mortar Board members inducted
0 comments

Innocents Society, Mortar Board members inducted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Students, administrators and staff were honored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at its annual Ivy Day ceremonies.

Honorary Mortar Board memberships were presented to Pat Lopez, health director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department; Heath Tuttle, assistant vice president for information technology at the University of Nebraska and chief information officer for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Mike Zeleny, chief of staff and associate to the chancellor at Nebraska.

The Innocents Society inducts 13 new members each spring, with selection based on leadership, academic achievement and service to the university and greater community. The Innocents Society was founded in 1903 to promote the spirit of the university and is the chancellor’s senior honorary. It is uniquely Nebraskan.

New members of Mortar Board are tapped into the Black Masque Chapter each spring by Mortar Boarders wearing black masks and robes. The 26 new members were selected on the basis of advancing scholarship, leadership and service.

Following is a list of area inductees into the Innocents Society and the Black Masque chapter of Mortar Board:

» Wesley Wach, Mortar Board, Hayes Center.

» Isaac Stallbaumer, Mortar Board, Oconto.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

entree-eating-20210628
Food & Cooking

Make your own ‘nice’ cream

  • Updated

Literally, think outside the box and make cleaned-up versions of your favorite treats. Skip the frozen desserts aisle at the grocery store and make your own fruit “nice” cream. This recipe is all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer — or anytime you want a refreshing treat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News