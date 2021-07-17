Innocents Society, Mortar Board members inducted

LINCOLN — Students, administrators and staff were honored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at its annual Ivy Day ceremonies.

Honorary Mortar Board memberships were presented to Pat Lopez, health director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department; Heath Tuttle, assistant vice president for information technology at the University of Nebraska and chief information officer for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Mike Zeleny, chief of staff and associate to the chancellor at Nebraska.

The Innocents Society inducts 13 new members each spring, with selection based on leadership, academic achievement and service to the university and greater community. The Innocents Society was founded in 1903 to promote the spirit of the university and is the chancellor’s senior honorary. It is uniquely Nebraskan.

New members of Mortar Board are tapped into the Black Masque Chapter each spring by Mortar Boarders wearing black masks and robes. The 26 new members were selected on the basis of advancing scholarship, leadership and service.

Following is a list of area inductees into the Innocents Society and the Black Masque chapter of Mortar Board:

» Wesley Wach, Mortar Board, Hayes Center.

» Isaac Stallbaumer, Mortar Board, Oconto.