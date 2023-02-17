LINCOLN — Registration is open for the Institute of Excellence a partnership between the Nebraska Association of County Officials and Rural Prosperity Nebraska.

The institute is a networking and leadership development course for community and county leaders. This year the institute will introduce a hybrid format, offering local, in-person sessions as well as state-wide Zoom sessions for all participants across Nebraska, the organizations said in a press release.

“The Institute of Excellence is open to community members interested in growing in their leadership capacities, professional development and approaches to engaging with fellow community members to help strengthen and grow Nebraska’s towns and counties,” said Jordan Rasmussen, the Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension educator who helped organize the course.

The $250 registration fee covers four classes between March and September, which bring together Nebraska’s local officials to not only network, but also to increase their capacity and capabilities as effective community leaders.

Each class focuses on a different topic of discussion, from leadership strategies to effective transitions. The course ends with a certificate ceremony at the annual NACO conference.

This year’s hybrid model stems from the 2021 course, when COVID forced the program to be held online. Based off feedback from past participants, the 2023 course has adapted slightly still.

The new hybrid model will host in-person sessions in five regions throughout Nebraska for its first and fourth meetings, and Zoom sessions for its second and third meetings, where all participants across the state can join in a communal discussion.

The second form of hybridization the 2023 course is pursuing is that it is opening up to aspiring community leaders who have not yet been hired or elected into office, but who have an interest in civic life and service.

“This leadership development program is open to anyone looking to grow as a community leader,” Rasmussen said. “If you are someone who has thought about running for or serving in a county government role, this will be a great opportunity to network and learn with current county officials.”

Collaboration between NACO and Nebraska Extension is an easy partnership, as both organizations focus on sharing knowledge and resources that aid in community improvement and leadership development. 2023 marks the 12th anniversary of the Institute, which now has more than 400 graduates.

“A part of NACO’s mission is to stimulate and contribute to continuing improvement of county government,” said Candace Meredith, NACO’s deputy director. “Therefore, Extension has been able to assist NACO in building the Institute of Excellence.”

Rasmussen added, “Both organizations stand to provide education and knowledge resources to clientele and county officials alike, to improve the quality of life and common good of all Nebraskans.”

This year’s Institute of Excellence schedule is as follows:

“Getting Strategic About Your County and Region”

Southeast District: 1-5 p.m. CT, March 16, Southeast Community College Career Academy, Beatrice.

Northeast District: 1-5 p.m. CT March 17, Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk.

Central District: 1-5 p.m. CT March 23, Leadership Center, Aurora.

Panhandle District: 1-5 p.m. MT March 29, Gering Civic Center, Gering.

West Central District: 1-5 p.m. CT March 30, North Platte Community College North Campus, North Platte.

“Exploring Adaptive Leadership”

Zoom: 11 a.m. CT, May 10.

“Navigating Leadership Transition”

Zoom: 11 a.m. CT, July 29.

“Engaging Others in the Work of the Community and County”

Southeast District: 1-5 p.m. CT Sept. 14, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland.

Northeast District: 1-5 p.m. CT Sept. 15, Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk.

Central District: 1-5 p.m. CT Sept. 21, Holiday Inn, Kearney

Panhandle District, 1-5 p.m. MT Sept. 27, Bridgeport Community Center, Bridgeport.

West Central District, 1-5 p.m. CT Sept. 28, North Platte Community College North Campus, North Platte.

The certificate ceremony will be Dec. 13-15 at the NACO Annual Conference at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney.

“Our hope is that participants find that the program helps them to continue to grow in their leadership role and that the networking with other participants continues beyond the program,” Meredith said.

The registration window closes March 13. For more information or to register, go to nebraskacounties.org.