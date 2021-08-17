 Skip to main content
International Cody Family Association hosts Buffalo Bill Minecraft contest
The International Cody Family Association is hosting a Buffalo Bill Minecraft Competition in honor of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s 175th birthday, according to a press release.

Gamers of all ages are challenged to build something that somehow relates to Buffalo Bill in the popular video game Minecraft. To enter, submit an image and video of their creation, the first and last name of the builder and the city and state of residence to getkevin247@gmail.com. The submission deadline is Sept. 1.

Top three winners will be recognized in the “Cody Review Newsletter” and receive gift cards or cash.

For more information, visit buffalobilllegacy.org.

