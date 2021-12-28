Introducing your pets to new holiday guests

“If your pet is not used to being around children, especially young ones, it may be best to save introductions for a time when they can be done slowly and in a calm environment,” Teller said.

This can be for the pets’ benefit as much as it is for their human counterpart. Some animals may be spooked by kids who tend to run around and make quick, unpredictable movements, while others may want to join in the fun.

“Young children, especially when excited, may pull an animal’s ears or tail, causing pain and potentially leading to injury,” Teller said.

It is important that this type of play is supervised, as pets also may accidently knock down the child or scratch them when playing.

“If an owner has concerns that their pet may be anxious around guests, they should have a conversation with their veterinarian about some short-term medications to manage their anxiety,” Teller said.

The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together. Keeping pets’ emotions in mind as their daily routines change is key to helping keep this season the most wonderful time of the year for owners, guests, and our furry friends.

