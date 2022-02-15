Irish ambassador to attend annual Nebraskaland Foundation dinner

The Nebraskaland Foundation will host its annual Statehood Day Dinner on Feb. 26 in the State Capitol Rotunda with nearly 370 people expected to attend, according to a press release.
The annual Statehood Day Dinner is the highlight event organized by the foundation. Nebraska gained statehood on March 1, 1867.
The gala event includes honoring distinguished Nebraskalanders for their service to Nebraska.
This year’s honorees will include Anne Burkholder, a world-class landscape artist in Lincoln; Jane Miller, president and chief operating officer at Gallup in Omaha; Homer and Darla Buell, prominent ranchers and livestock producers in Bassett; and Howard and Rhonda Hawks, who were honored privately in 2021.
One of the special guests attending this year’s dinner will be Daniel Mulhall, Ireland’s 18th ambassador to the United States. Mulhall will be in Lincoln to spread a message of “Go Big Green” by encouraging Husker fans to attend the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game in Dublin on Aug. 27.
He will also celebrate the contributions of the Irish community to Nebraska.
Mulhall’s Lincoln visit will begin with a meeting with Gov. Pete Ricketts in the Governor’s Hearing Room in the State Capitol at 5:20 p.m.
Media will be able to meet with the ambassador as well as the honorees and conduct interviews and take photos. Gov. Ricketts will be toasting Mulhall.
Commander David M. Crescitelli, commanding officer of the USS Nebraska, and Commander Joseph Bubulka, commanding officer of the USS Omaha, also will attend the meeting with Gov. Ricketts and the Statehood Day Dinner, which begins at 6 p.m.
Mulhall’s visit to Nebraska is being coordinated by Jim and Leslie Cavanaugh in Omaha and Allen Beermann in Lincoln.
Jim Cavanaugh is a Douglas County Commissioner, a founding member of the Omaha Irish Cultural Center and grand marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Omaha. Leslie Cavanaugh is a public defender in Douglas County.
Beermann was Nebraska Secretary of State from 1971 to 1995 and served as executive director of the Nebraska Press Association from 1995 to 2020.
Mulhall will be accompanied by his wife, Greta, and Kevin Byrne, Irish consul general in Chicago and the Midwest. Ariel Delouya, consul general of Canada, also will attend the Statehood Day Dinner.
Rich Herink, president of the Nebraskaland Foundation, will emcee the Statehood Day Dinner. Among the guests slated to attend are Sen. Deb Fischer, Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska Chief Justice Mike Heavican, and Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Nebraska Legislature.
Following the Statehood Dinner, Mulhall will attend a post-party at the Cornhusker Hotel. At this party, Mulhall will meet with several dignitaries, including Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.
The mission of the Nebraskaland Foundation is to celebrate, educate, and promote Nebraska. Founded in 1962 under the leadership of Gov. Frank Morrison, the foundation promotes all things good about Nebraska and plays a strong role in highlighting places of interest to Nebraskans and those visiting the state.