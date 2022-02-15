Irish ambassador to attend annual Nebraskaland Foundation dinner

Media will be able to meet with the ambassador as well as the honorees and conduct interviews and take photos. Gov. Ricketts will be toasting Mulhall.

Commander David M. Crescitelli, commanding officer of the USS Nebraska, and Commander Joseph Bubulka, commanding officer of the USS Omaha, also will attend the meeting with Gov. Ricketts and the Statehood Day Dinner, which begins at 6 p.m.

Mulhall’s visit to Nebraska is being coordinated by Jim and Leslie Cavanaugh in Omaha and Allen Beermann in Lincoln.

Jim Cavanaugh is a Douglas County Commissioner, a founding member of the Omaha Irish Cultural Center and grand marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Omaha. Leslie Cavanaugh is a public defender in Douglas County.

Beermann was Nebraska Secretary of State from 1971 to 1995 and served as executive director of the Nebraska Press Association from 1995 to 2020.

Mulhall will be accompanied by his wife, Greta, and Kevin Byrne, Irish consul general in Chicago and the Midwest. Ariel Delouya, consul general of Canada, also will attend the Statehood Day Dinner.