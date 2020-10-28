Iron Road Healthcare announces Medicare open enrollment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Iron Road Healthcare, formerly Union Pacific Railroad Employees Health Systems, has announced for the first time in more than a decade that applications are now being accepted for its 2021 Medicare open enrollment.

Any current or past employees and Medicare-eligible spouses of Union Pacific Railroad, its subsidiaries or wholly-owned operating units that are eligible or will be eligible for Medicare before Jan. 1, 2021, can enroll in Iron Road’s Medicare plans during this open enrollment period through Dec. 7.

“This year has not been easy on anyone,” said Kevin Potts, COO of Iron Road Healthcare. “Navigating a pandemic has meant financial upheavals for many, so we are grateful that we have the opportunity to provide these plans to our members that have dedicated themselves and their careers to the railroad. We hope this provides a great benefit and a peace of mind for those we serve.”

The Medicare plans include benefits from national medical coverage to one-cost plans for all regardless of pre-existing conditions, gender, location, community, obtained age or current age. Applicants must have enrolled in Medicare Part A and Part B to join UPRR’s Medicare plans. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 7.

For more information on becoming a member, please visit medicare.ironroadhealthcare.com.