Jackie Reyes named NPCC Business Student of Month

Jackie Reyes is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for January.

Reyes is originally from Jaripo, a small town in the Mexican state of Michoacán. She graduated from Lexington High School in Lexington in 2019 and is currently taking classes at NPCC to become an administrative assistant.

“I moved to Nebraska around five years ago from México, and going to college was a hard decision for me,” Reyes said. “On the first day, I knew I had made the right decision, everyone was friendly and helpful. At NPCC, I can be myself. I had the luck to get the best roommates ever. Staff and faculty are always offering help and resources if I’m having troubles with my education or personal life. If I had to choose a college all over again, it would definitely be NPCC.”

Reyes is on track to graduate in May. Outside of her studies, she works for both the college’s Human Resources department and its Safety and Security department.

“In the future, I plan to work for Human Resources, and I hope to keep helping others and doing my best in everything I do,” Reyes said. “I’m so proud of the person I’ve become, and I plan to keep working on becoming better.”

Her instructors are equally as proud of her.