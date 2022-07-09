Jacobson: Daylilies in their glory days

According to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture census, daylilies are the second-most valuable perennial in sales right after hostas.

The hosta is a shade-loving plant as compared to daylilies that like six or more hours of sun daily.

The real name of a daylily, although seldom used, is hemerocallis. This term is derived from the Greek word hemera meaning “a day” and kallos, meaning “beauty;” therefore, beauty for a day. Rather misleading because even though the bloom of a daylily lasts only for one day, most daylilies have many buds on their scapes (stems) and actually bloom for several weeks, late June through July with reblooming cultivars like Stellas coming back again in fall.

Many people are unaware of the wide variety of daylilies that are now available. They usually think of the roadside orange lilies “Europa” that bloom for a few days each year or the common yellow lilies used commercially or in parking lots.

There’s a reason that yellow Stella d’Oro daylilies circle bank parking lots, courthouse landscapes and show their sunny faces in street medians, they thrive in hot sun, don’t invade other plant’s space and are dutiful, polite and hard to kill.

If you’re working on designing your gardens, please consider adding modern daylilies to the mix. There is more variety in the height of the flower from 12 inches to over 6 feet. The size of the actual flower bloom has a range from under 3½ inches to over 12 inches.

The bloom is the most interesting feature of the plant, and the variety of forms is outstanding: single, double, unusual form, spider and sculpted.

There are over 75,000 different registered daylilies recorded with the American Daylily Society, (daylilies.org/). Nebraska is in region 1 and you can visit Nebraska daylily display gardens in Lincoln, Omaha or Wayne to get ideas when planning for new additions next year.

It is always a good idea to observe what is working already in our Midwest weather zone 5a, because half of your homework is done by others.

The most striking recent addition to daylily cultivars has been the development of tetraploid types. Many of my friends doubt my suggestion of daylilies as a wonderful perennial to add to their gardens.

If you are one of those doubters, I encourage you to give these a try, when you see their 5- to 7-inch blooms, they are truly a bright spot in mid-summer.

These plants have double the number of chromosomes in their cells as ordinary, diploid cultivars. The plants produce thicker scapes with larger flowers of much greater “substance.”

Daylilies are easy to care for. Natural rainfall usually provides ample moisture. During prolonged droughts however, the soil should be watered thoroughly until it is soaked to a depth of 10 inches or more, then allowed to dry before applying water again.

Fertilizer should be used sparingly. Too much nitrogen can be detrimental, since it may cause foliage to turn yellowish in early spring and become coarse and green later on, putting its efforts into foliage and not the blooms.

A fertilizer higher in phosphorus in the spring can help bud formation, such as 0-20-20 or 5-20-20 are suggested by Extension research. One or two tablespoons should be applied around each plant in early spring.

When flower production begins to decrease, divide older daylily clumps. Disturb only as often as necessary, usually not more than every five to seven years.

Most cultivars reach prime bloom the third season. Cut around the entire clump with a sharp knife, and lift the entire mass. Wash off excess soil, and cut into divisions with a sharp knife. Each division should include several strong fans or crowns.

Cut the tops back to 8 to 10 inches, but trim only broken or decayed roots.

With peak growing season for daylilies upon us, make sure you admire these hard working bloomers in their glory days, adding them to your landscape.

For additional information or questions about daylilies or other perennials, the community gardening project or the Master Gardener Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.