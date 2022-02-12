 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacobson elected To FHL Bank board of directors
Jacobson elected To FHL Bank board of directors

TOPEKA, Kan. — Michael Jacobson of North Platte has been elected to the board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka, a wholesale bank that serves as a source of credit for member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Jacobson will serve on the Operations and Risk Oversight committees, the organization said in a press release.

Jacobson founded NebraskaLand Bank in 1998 and has served as its chairman, president and CEO since the start. He has a bachelor of science in agricultural economics, is a graduate of the Colorado Graduate School of Banking and possesses over 42 years of banking experience. Prior to NebraskaLand Bank, he spent 19 years working in the First Commerce Bank system. He previously served on FHLBank Topeka’s board of directors from 2012 to 2019.

