Jacobson: Zucchini is one of the most popular summer squash

Zucchini is one of the most popular summer squash (Cucurbita pepo). They typically range in color from light to dark green, but there is also a gold variety available.

Summer squash differ from winter squash in that they are selected and eaten when immature and still soft and are not allowed to harden.

Zucchini and other summer squash can be used many delicious ways and are a great ingredient in a variety of dishes. It is in season and is available where fresh fruits and vegetables are sold.

If you are not a gardener, you might try our local farmer’s market. Many times zucchini is given away to friends and neighbors. And occasionally they are left on the door stop or porch, in the hopes that the resident of the house takes them in.

Zucchini is easy to grow. Plant four to five seeds in hills 2 to 3 inches apart. The flowers are bee-pollinated so leave them uncovered to allow for fruit set. Pick every few days to maintain plant productivity.

Squash vine borer can severely affect or kill plants by mid-season. Other than the borer, zucchini has few pests or diseases.

When harvesting or purchasing zucchini, choose ones that are small to medium-sized, firm yet tender, 6 to 8 inches in length and about 2 inches in diameter, and without soft spots or wrinkled skin.

They are best eaten fresh but can be frozen and dried.

As zucchini gets longer and bigger around, it becomes tougher and develops more seeds. Larger zucchini can be used to make zucchini bread or other baked items. Scoop out the seeds and pulp with the tip of a spoon. They will last for up to a week in a plastic bag in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator.

Zucchini is a good source of fiber, potassium and vitamin C. Zucchini is also a good source of the carotinoids lutein and zeaxanthin.

Here are some quick ways to use zucchini:

Slice, marinate and grill a variety of vegetables including zucchini, asparagus, eggplant, sliced carrots, onions and mushrooms. I like to use a balsamic vinegar marinade or simply olive oil, salt and pepper.

Extra summer vegetables in the refrigerator can always be added to casseroles, lasagna, soups, chopped fine into entrée dishes or sauteed slices can be added into your favorite sauce for a great pasta topping.

Sliced zucchini is delicious in lettuce or pasta salads.

Fresh zucchini corn salsa

Makes a good appetizer served with chips or bread, snack, but with the added black beans is a perfect light and healthy lunch.

3 ears of corn, cooked and kernals cut off cob

2 medium zucchini, diced

15 ounce can black beans, drained

1 cup diced tomatoes or halved grape tomatoes

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro or parsley chopped (optional)

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil plus 1 tablespoon

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Dice Zucchini and sauté in 1 tablespoon olive oil until softened and lightly browned, approximately 6 to 7 minutes.

In small bowl, whisk dressing: parsley or cilantro, vinegar, oil, salt, garlic. Whisk to combine.

In serving bowl toss together corn, zucchini, beans, and tomatoes. Add vinaigrette and coat evenly.

