Janssen Auto Group offering New Year's Eve rides for 15th year

Janssen Auto Group is offering safe rides home for New Year's Eve.
"This is our 13th year of offering this service and we are pleased to be able to offer it again this year," Dave Janssen said. "While we don't want to encourage anyone to over indulge this Year Year's Eve, we do want to make sure that everyone makes it home safely."
Janssen will be running its shuttle service from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. within a five mile radius of the four communities the company serves: McCook, North Platte, York and Holdrege on Dec. 31 into Jan. 1.
In McCook, call 308-520-1774. In North Platte, call 308-530-6971. In York, call 970-901-9376 and and in Holdrege call 308-991-4470.