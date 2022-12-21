 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the nptelegraph.com is partnering with Lashley Land & Recreational Brokers who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Janssen Auto Group offering New Year's Eve rides for 15th year

  • 0

Janssen Auto Group is offering safe rides home for New Year's Eve.

"This is our 13th year of offering this service and we are pleased to be able to offer it again this year," Dave Janssen said. "While we don't want to encourage anyone to over indulge this Year Year's Eve, we do want to make sure that everyone makes it home safely."

Janssen will be running its shuttle service from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. within a five mile radius of the four communities the company serves: McCook, North Platte, York and Holdrege on Dec. 31 into Jan. 1.

In McCook, call 308-520-1774. In North Platte, call 308-530-6971. In York, call 970-901-9376 and and in Holdrege call 308-991-4470.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

For the unfamiliar, the Mexican Pizza consists of a flat, crispy tortilla covered with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It's topped with another tortilla that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and tomatoes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Food is central to Christmas celebration, according to a survey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News