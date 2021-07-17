Japanese beetles spotted in Nebraska

Japanese beetles have been spotted in Nebraska on landscape trees and shrubs this year. Over the coming weeks, we should gradually see more beetles invading row crop fields in this area. While these beetles only have one generation per year, they can cause serious defoliation to row crops if not monitored.

The economic threshold for Japanese beetles is different depending on if the crop is in the vegetative or reproductive stages. In soybeans, Japanese beetles skeletonize leaves reducing sunlight capture and photosynthetic capabilities. An insecticide treatment may be warranted when defoliation exceeds 30% in the vegetative stages and 20% in the reproductive stages in soybeans.

In corn, Japanese beetles scrape off the upper leaf surface in the vegetative stages. Once silks have emerged in the reproductive stages, beetles start clipping silks which can inhibit pollination.

An insecticide treatment is typically not warranted in the vegetative stages but can be considered during the reproductive stages if all three of the following criteria are met:

» Three or more Japanese beetles per ear.

» Silks clipped to less than ½ inch.

» Pollination is less than 50% complete.

Several foliar insecticide active ingredients are available if a treatment is necessary for either corn (i.e., indoxacarb, alpha-cypermethrin and gamma-cyhalothrin) or soybeans (i.e., permethrin, clothianidin and bifenthrin). Make sure to read labels carefully for desired rates. More information on scouting, defoliation and insecticide treatments can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website.