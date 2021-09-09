Jason Mraz coming to Omaha

OMAHA — To celebrate the 20th anniversary and re-release of his very first album “Live & Acoustic,” Grammy-winning musician Jason Mraz is coming to the Orpheum Theater with this longtime collaborator Toca Rivera and special guest Gregory Page on at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the show start at $36.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. today at ticketomaha.com, or in person starting at noon at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Released in 2001, “Live & Acoustic” encapsulates Mraz’s early but formative days performing in the San Diego coffee shop scene.

“‘Live & Acoustic’ celebrates the poetry, harmony and humor that became the foundation for my entire career,” Mraz said. “It’s not only fun to replay and reimagine that material; I believe it’s important to remember and honor where we came from and how we got here. Add to it our buddy from the coffee shop days, Gregory Page, whose most recent album earned the highest praise at the 2021 San Diego Music Awards, and it’s sure to be a wonderful night of music and laughter.”