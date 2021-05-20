Jazz on the Green is back with live entertainment this year

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts presents the summer concert series, Jazz on the Green. Live music will fill Omaha’s Midtown Crossing at Turner Park with free outdoor concerts running four consecutive Thursdays, from July 8 to July 29. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. Pre-show entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.
2021 Jazz on the Green lineup:
» “Sammy Figueroa Latin Jazz Ensemble,” 7:30 p.m., July 8.
Sammy Figueroa is a leading percussionist specializing in Latin jazz. He has garnered two Grammy nominations and was New York’s No. 1 percussion recording artist and sideman for performers such as Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Mariah Carey and many others. Figueroa discovered a variety of Latin jazz virtuosos from Cuba, Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina, and was inspired to find his voice as a solo artist. As a result, he put together a band coined, Sammy Figueroa and His Latin Jazz Explosion. The band includes percussion, piano, bass and saxophone.
The opening performance at 6:30 p.m. will feature area band Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino. Alexis Arai’s eclectic style incorporates jazz, spicy Latin and lively pop music.
» “Vincent Herring and the Celebration of Life Ensemble,” 7:30 p.m., July 15.
Vincent Herring is a saxophonist with an intense and vigorous musical voice. He first toured Europe and the United States with Lionel Hampton’s big band in the early 1980s. As he developed his musicianship working with Nat Adderley, a partnership blossomed that continued for nine years. Along the way he has worked and/or recorded with Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Hayes and others. On stage, Herring and his band often make an incendiary sound over fine and controlled rhythms of modern times.
The opening performance at 6:30 p.m. will feature the UNO Jazz Combo. The award-winning University of Nebraska Omaha Jazz Ensembles continue to receive acclaim for their musical performances from internationally recognized jazz artists, clinicians and adjudicators.
» “Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble,” 7:30 p.m., July 22.
Curley Taylor and his band, Zydeco Trouble, hail from the heart of Creole country in Louisiana. Curley Taylor’s bluesy vocals and his band’s hard driving beat blend to create high-energy dance music for all audiences. Curley’s music is true to its roots in Louisiana Zydeco, but contemporary enough to appeal to a broad range of music lovers. With seven CDs of original music, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble play their own style of Zydeco, infused with old school R&B, blues and southern soul.
Currently, there isn’t an opening performance scheduled.
» “Curtis Stigers,” 7:30 p.m., July 29.
Award-winning singer, songwriter and saxophonist Curtis Stigers has penned many notable songs, as well as written with the likes of Carole King and Barry Mann; all of which led to an Emmy nomination for co-writing and singing the theme song to the wildly successful TV series Sons Of Anarchy. Stigers’ brand-new album, “GENTLEMAN,” co-produced by Stigers and longtime collaborator, Larry Goldings, features jazz arrangements of modern standards by Nick Lowe, Tom T. Hall, John Fullbright and David Poe, plus four new original songs.
The opening performance at 6:30 p.m. will feature the Shawn Bell Quartet. Area trombonist and educator Shawn Bell is a teaching artist through O-pa’s Jazz Academy program.
All Jazz on the Green Midtown Crossing at Turner Park concerts are free to the public. No reservations or tickets needed. The circular area of Turner Park with a direct view of the stage opens at 5:00 p.m. each week. Blankets and chairs are welcomed. Midtown Crossing restaurants will offer grilled foods, concessions and beverages each week. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in Turner Park. Hard liquor is not permitted. Leashed pets are allowed.
There are two parking garages easily accessible from Farnam Street, Harney Street, Dodge Street and 33rd Street. For Jazz on the Green event days only, garage parking is free from 5 to 11 p.m.
Mutual of Omaha will have its surface lots and parking garage open to the public for free beginning at 5 p.m. Mutual of Omaha’s surface lots are located at 36th and Dodge streets; between 35th Avenue and 34th Street off of Dodge; and at 35th and Farnam streets. The parking garage is accessible from 35th Avenue between Dodge and Farnam streets.
Metered parking is also available on the street.
For more information, got to o-pa.org/jazz-on-the-green.