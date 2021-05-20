Jazz on the Green is back with live entertainment this year

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts presents the summer concert series, Jazz on the Green. Live music will fill Omaha’s Midtown Crossing at Turner Park with free outdoor concerts running four consecutive Thursdays, from July 8 to July 29. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. Pre-show entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.

2021 Jazz on the Green lineup:

» “Sammy Figueroa Latin Jazz Ensemble,” 7:30 p.m., July 8.

Sammy Figueroa is a leading percussionist specializing in Latin jazz. He has garnered two Grammy nominations and was New York’s No. 1 percussion recording artist and sideman for performers such as Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Mariah Carey and many others. Figueroa discovered a variety of Latin jazz virtuosos from Cuba, Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina, and was inspired to find his voice as a solo artist. As a result, he put together a band coined, Sammy Figueroa and His Latin Jazz Explosion. The band includes percussion, piano, bass and saxophone.

The opening performance at 6:30 p.m. will feature area band Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino. Alexis Arai’s eclectic style incorporates jazz, spicy Latin and lively pop music.

» “Vincent Herring and the Celebration of Life Ensemble,” 7:30 p.m., July 15.