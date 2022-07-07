OMAHA — Jazz on the Green returns to Omaha with a series of free outdoor concerts. The free series is back in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St., Omaha, with a run of shows on consecutive Thursdays through August 11.

No reservations or tickets are required, and food is available. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. each week. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Restaurants in the area offer cold beverages and both dine-in or take-out of several varieties. Go to midtowncrossing.com/restaurants for a full listing. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in Turner Park, but hard liquor is not permitted. Leashed pets are welcomed.

There are two parking garages in Midtown Crossing. Mutual of Omaha will also have its surface lot at 35th and Farnam streets open to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Metered parking is also available. For the latest parking information, go to midtowncrossing.com/about/parking.

Here’s what’s ahead in the coming weeks:

» Thursday: Rhythm Collective.

» July 21: Jon Cleary.

» July 28: Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience.

»August 4: Naughty Professor.

» August 11: Lakecia Benjamin.