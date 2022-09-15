Jazz star Diana Krall to make her Lied Center debut

Krall holds the distinction of being the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy Awards, 10 Juno Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. Her album "When I Look in Your Eyes" spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at the No. 1 position on the Billboard Jazz chart, and her most recent release, "This Dream of You," has garnered critical acclaim. Krall’s notable collaborations have included Tony Bennett, Barbara Streisand and Paul McCartney.