Jazz star Diana Krall to make her Lied Center debut
Jazz star Diana Krall to make her Lied Center debut

LINCOLN — Jazz superstar Diana Krall will make her Lied Center debut on Oct. 2 as part of the Lied Center’s 2022-23 season. The concert announcement serves as a sneak peek of the 2022-23 season, with the full lineup announced in May. Ticket sales have already started, according to a press release.

Krall is a jazz legend, holding the distinction of being the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy Awards, 10 Juno Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. Her album “When I Look in Your Eyes” spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at the No. 1 position on the Billboard Jazz chart, and her most recent release, “This Dream Of You,” has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall’s notable collaborations have included Tony Bennett, Barbara Streisand and Paul McCartney.

Krall’s unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted Krall possesses, “A voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication.”

