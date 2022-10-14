Jazzy Knights to perform at Espresso Shop

North Platte Community College’s jazz band is inviting the public to a free concert in downtown North Platte Thursday. The Jazzy Knights will perform from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. outside the Espresso Shop by Caravan, 408 N. Chestnut St.

“We have a couple more that showcase our talented drummers,” said Jennifer Winder, director of the Jazzy Knights. “This group has impressed me by tackling the improvisational realm this early in the semester. Each student has learned solo improvisation. They have really done a fantastic job of playing every piece I place in front of them and playing it well.”