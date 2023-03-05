Jeffrey L. Vap, an Edward Jones financial advisor in North Platte, recently qualified for the firm’s Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 400 of the firm’s most successful financial advisors. The conference is Sept. 7-8 in St. Louis.

“These 400 financial advisors have demonstrated their finesse at helping clients build long-lasting financial strength to help them achieve what is most important to them. We applaud the difference they are making for their clients and in their communities,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “As a firm, we remain committed to creating value for those we serve, with our purpose as our foundation: to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”