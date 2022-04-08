Jehovah’s Witnesses returning to in-person meetings

Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world once again began hosting in-person meetings during the week of April 1.

Gloria Cox of North Platte said she finds “peace, unity and refreshment” at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 621 W. Phillip St., where she has attended meetings for 50 years.

“I have really missed the face-to-face loving expressions (of) my dear friends, and especially the hugs,” she said.

For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020.

Since then, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while hosting twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in approximately 13,000 congregations, according to a press release.

“There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person. We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years.”

The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being hosted by congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first is a special lecture scheduled in most congregations for Sunday called “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ is on Saturday. Both of these gatherings will be hosted in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers. No collections will be taken.

“The timing of resuming in-person meetings could not be better,” Hendriks said. “Bringing everyone back together for these special events will have a powerful effect on the worldwide congregation.”

Guidelines for holding “hybrid” meetings have been sent to all congregations in the United States. Over the past six months, many Kingdom Halls have been equipped with the required technology to host a productive meeting that allows for in-person and remote attendees, all of whom can participate in the discussions. A pilot program in October and November in countries around the world assessed how this could be done most effectively. The lessons learned in these pilot meetings have helped form the plan for moving forward with reopening all halls, where the law permits.

“It has been heartwarming to see the peace and unity among Jehovah’s Witnesses during this very divisive time,” Hendriks said. “We know resuming in-person meetings will bring us even closer together. We’re anxious to see one another again.”

“I am looking forward, very much, to seeing all my congregation in person to find out how they are doing,” Cox said. “I will do my best to attend all the meetings at the Kingdom Hall.”

As of now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry, though their “alternative” ministry continues. Since the start of the pandemic through last November, in the U.S. alone, Jehovah’s Witnesses spent more than 400 million hours in virtual Bible studies, writing letters of comfort to their neighbors and making phone calls. They have released 77 new translations of the Bible and hosted two global virtual conventions in more than 500 languages.

“No time was wasted in the past two years,” Hendriks said. “Our congregants have been busy and productive helping each other and their neighbors through this most challenging time. That’s what love and unity are all about.”

For more information, go to jw.org.