“Jennie Fitch Hicks: Paintings and Poetry” will display 20 oil paintings by this late Farnam resident whose life as a pioneer and professional painter is chronicled in “The Elk in the Glade: The World of Pioneer and Painter Jennie Hicks,” a narrative poetry collection by her great grandson, New York poet Bruce E. Whitacre.

Nearly 50 years after her death, the Dawson County Historical Museum will host the first exhibit of her work, according to a press release.

Museum Director Crystal Werger intends for this exhibit to tell Jennie’s story through art, words and the history of a small town in Dawson County.

“I want our visitors to feel a connection to Jennie by the time they walk out of the art gallery,” Werger said.

Hick’s paintings are oil copies from other source material yet show her vibrancy and creativity as a woman artist in rural mid-century America.

Many of her paintings are still in existence today throughout Nebraska and across the country. Family members from far and wide are sending Hick’s work to be seen in her fist ever gallery exhibit. Paintings referenced in Whitacre’s poems will be on display plus several others.

The exhibit opened Feb. 10 and Whitacre’s book will be available in the museum gift shop.

On April 13, Whitacre and extended Fitch and Hicks family members will attend the show and Whitacre will read and sign copies of his book as part of his Nebraska book tour throughout April.

The Museum invites anyone who owns a Hicks painting to bring it to the museum on or before April 13 so it can be shown while the family is visiting the museum. Those interested in participating should contact the museum at 308-324-5340.

For more information on this tour and The Elk in the Glade, see crownrockmedia.com.

Fitch was born in Ohio and came to Dawson County as a child in 1885 and spent most of her life in or near Farnam.

There she married Arthur Hicks and had three daughters. She was a farm wife until the death of her husband in 1938, at which time she moved into Farnam where she lived for the rest of her life.

She learned to paint during a trip to Cleveland, Ohio, when she was 20 and found she was good at it, especially landscapes.

Painting made her happy. As the colors came alive on the canvas for her, she could smell the pine and snow-covered mountains.

She was a prolific painter, completing over 1500 works in her lifetime, and while she gave many of her paintings away as wedding graduation gifts, she sold most of her paintings to patrons over the US, which helped support her until her death at 97, in 1977.

Bruce E. Whitacre, “The Elk in the Glade: The World of Pioneer and Painter Jennie Hicks,” from Crown Rock Media, is a Publishers Weekly editors pick.

His Good Housekeeping will be out in 2023 from Poets Wear Prada. His poems have appeared in Big City Lit RFD, North of Oxford, Poets Wear Prada’s The Rainbow Project (nominated for Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net), and World Literature Today.

His work is included in the anthologies American Graveyard, Brownstone Poets 2021, and I Wanna be Loved by You: Poems on Marilyn Monroe, as well as The Strategic Poet.

Prior to focusing on writing, Whitacre had an extensive management career in publishing, the United Nations World food Programme, and in various roles in theatre, ranging from literary manger to producer to executive director of a fundraising organization supporting major regional theatres through programs in arts education and promoting equity, diversity and inclusion. He is a native of Kearney, a graduate of UNL, and has an MFA from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. He lives in New York City. More at brucewhitacre.com.