Jerry Campbell Pro-Life Walk coming to North Platte June 4

The second “Respect Life” Jerry Campbell Pro-Life Walk takes place June 4 in North Platte.

Campbell has been a lifelong pro-life supporter, and in his honor, North Platte Knights of Columbus are hosting a card shower to thank him for his years of service. Cards and letters may be sent to Campbell at 2301 W. Ninth St., North Platte, NE 69101.

Jim Pokorny, a member of the Knights of Columbus, said that after last year’s walk, the group submitted the event to the statewide organization as part of a Life Award contest and it won first place.

The Faith In Action Life award plaque says: “Create a culture of life, assist pregnant women in need, care for the elderly, aid the handicapped and empower those with special needs to realize their full potential.”

The walk also was submitted to the National Supreme Convention for award consideration. The national convention will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, in August.

The June 4 walk will begin at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2801 West E St., then go to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 3301 Echo Drive. Lunch will be provided after the walk.

For more information, contact any of the three Catholic churches in North Platte: Holy Spirit, 308-534-6623; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 308-534-5461 or St. Patrick, 308-532-0942.