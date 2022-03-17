‘Jersey Boys’ returns to the Lied Center

LINCOLN — Oh, what a night. “Jersey Boys” is the Tony, Grammy and Olivier award-winning hit musical that tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The musical will make its much-anticipated return to Lincoln to play the Lied Center for Performing Arts for four performances on March 25 to 27.

The performance schedule is at 7:30 p.m. on March 25 and 26, and at 2 p.m. on March 26-27.

Tickets for “Jersey Boys” begin at $29 per adult and $14.50 per student and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

For more information, go to jerseyboystour.com or liedcenter.org.