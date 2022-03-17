 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Jersey Boys’ returns to the Lied Center

  • 0

LINCOLN — Oh, what a night. “Jersey Boys” is the Tony, Grammy and Olivier award-winning hit musical that tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The musical will make its much-anticipated return to Lincoln to play the Lied Center for Performing Arts for four performances on March 25 to 27.

The performance schedule is at 7:30 p.m. on March 25 and 26, and at 2 p.m. on March 26-27.

Tickets for “Jersey Boys” begin at $29 per adult and $14.50 per student and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

For more information, go to jerseyboystour.com or liedcenter.org.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ZZ Top tour coming to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — ZZ Top has announced their Raw Whisky Tour in conjunction with readying a new album titled “RAW” that was recorded in connectio…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four fruits and vegetables you should plant this spring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News