Jess Milby named Outstanding Young Range Professional

Jess Milby of North Platte was recently awarded the 2021 Outstanding Young Range Professional Award at the Society for Range Management’s Nebraska section meeting. This award recognizes contributions of younger range professionals in the advancement of the art and science of rangeland management, the society said in a press release.

Milby began her career in rangeland management in 2004 as a high school student competing in land and range judging at range camp, where she was recognized as a top student. She went on to graduate from Fullerton High School and begin her undergraduate career in 2005 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

As an undergrad, she was an active member of the range management club and graduated with a Master of Science degree in 2012. She began her work at the Natural Resources Conservation Service in North Platte, assisting producers manage their farms and ranches and instilling new conservation methods. During this time she began working with range camp and state rangeland judging. Milby currently participates in the Society of Range Management, serving and volunteering on committees and attending both state and national meetings.

Milby is currently a research technologist at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, where she has aided numerous research projects aimed in the management of rangeland resources. She recently assisted publication of a new plant identification book, “Legumes of the Great Plains,” alongside other publications including: common grasses, common forbs and shrubs of Nebraska.