Jimmy Buffett’s musical playing at Lied Center
LINCOLN — The musical comedy “Escape to Margaritaville” will be at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday. The show features both original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and more. Jimmy Buffett’s show will be playing at the Lied Center from Friday to Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now by phone at 402-472-4747, in person at the Lied Center box office or by visiting liedcenter.org.

Four performances:

» 7 p.m. Friday.

» 8 p.m. Saturday.

» 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

