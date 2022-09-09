 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Job opportunities to be showcased in applied tech fair

Job opportunities to be showcased in applied tech fair

Guests mingle during an Applied Technologies Job Fair at North Platte Community College last fall. This year’s fair is scheduled for Oct. 4.

 Photo courtesy of MPCC

North Platte Community College will host its fall Applied Technologies Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 4.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. It will be in Rooms 202 and 204 of the W.W. Wood Building on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, in North Platte.

The fair will provide job seekers with an opportunity to network with representatives from area businesses and to learn about open positions in a variety of applied technology-related fields, the college said in a press release.

Emphasis will be put on the following areas:

  • Autobody Technology.
  • Automotive Technology.
  • Building Construction Technology.
  • CDL.
  • Diesel Technology.
  • Electrical Technology.
  • Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.
  • Welding Technology.

Businesses interested in participating can contact Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu or 308-535-3619 by Sept. 29. An electronic form is also available at bit.ly/3qdjCmQ.

There’s no cost to have a booth. A tour of the college’s applied technology programs will be offered to businesses at 12:15 p.m.

